Thompson's century helps Congresbury record fourth successive win

Matt Thompson scored his maiden century to help Congresbury beat Keynsham by seven wickets for their fourth consecutive league victory at King George V Playing Field on Saturday.

On a beautiful batting wicket Congresbury captain Justin Yau elected to bowl, believing that if there was any movement it would be early on.

This proved to be a master stroke as Tabish Khan bowled a superb opening spell removing the dangerous Ben Ackland and Keynsham overseas Raj Biswa with the score on just 19.

Both batsmen were caught behind by Thompson, with the latter superbly caught low down to his right.

Mick Edmunds then had the Keynsham number four smartly caught at slip by Richie Bann to leave the visitors reeling at 32-3.

However, following the early excitement, the pitch then appeared to go extremely flat with Tom Bancroft and Ant Cains sharing a stand of 159.

Cains, in particular, played superbly in scoring 114 off 115 deliveries.

Despite the excellent partnership, Congresbury refused to lie down and the score went from 191-3 to 250 all out.

Yau bowled a good spell at the death to claim three wickets, while Sam Evans and Joe Thompson picked up one each.

However, Tabish Khan was the star with the ball as he finished with figures of 3-12 from 8.2 overs.

With 251 runs the target Yau went out of the traps quickly, as he helped himself to 11 runs off the first over.

Unfortunately Khan couldn’t follow his heroics with the ball and was out caught for just five.

Just like in the Keynsham innings one partnership changed the momentum of the game and with Matt Thompson joining the captain at the wicket the pair looked to take the game away from the opposition.

Yau looked to stamp his authority on the visiting attack as he pounced on anything loose, crashing 13 fours and one six.

With the score on 166, Yau was adjudged to be run out after going for a second run and fell agonisingly short of a first Congresbury century on 89.

The usually majestic Edmunds was trapped lbw to give Keynsham a glimmer of hope. But Thompson continued on his merry way alongside Bann (29 not out) to see the hosts home with nine deliveries to spare.

Thompson finished on a well-crafted 105 not out from 138 balls, with 13 fours, and Congresbury travel to Bath hunting a fifth successive win this Saturday.