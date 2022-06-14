Congresbury CC firsts fall to first defeat of season against Twyford House

Congrbesbury CC's Joe Palmer took three catches and a wicket in the seconds win at Stapleton seconds. - Credit: Congresbury CC

It was a mixed weekend for Congresbury CC as the first XI slumped to their first defeat on Saturday but won on Sunday, while the second XI won a thriller.

First-team captain Justin Yau won the toss and inserted Twyford House on a slightly damp track on King George V Playing Field.

However, the pitch played very well and Twyford set about building a large total.

Richard Trotman smashed his way to a century and was very well supported by Alec Bosomworth (84).

The Congresbury bowlers stuck to their task well but struggled for penetration, then after the interval the hosts lost Tabish Khan early to give Twyford momentum.

Good innings by Yau, Matt Thompson and Mick Edmunds gave Congresbury some hope but wickets fell at regular intervals.

The North Somerset based outfit eventually collapsed to 163 all out and lost by 140 runs for their first defeat of the season.

Meanwhile, the seconds won a dramatic game away at Stapleton as Doug Storey (89) and James Vowles (63) helped Congresbury to 263-5 off their 40 overs.

A century from Slade gave Stapleton hope in their chase. However, with eight needed off the final over Ben Cherson bowled a superb set to help Congresbury home by three runs.

Stephen Baker claimed two wickets and Joe Palmer claimed one wicket and three vital catches.

On Sunday Congresbury romped to back-to-back regional titles in the National Village Cup as they dispatched North Perrott by 49 runs.

Yau (86) and Khan (56) helped the hosts to 242 all out from their 40 overs.

Khan then claimed three early wickets to take the sting out of the Perrott batting and Nic Doherty bowled superbly with the new ball.

Despite 71 from Lucas Del Bianco, Perrott never looked likely to get there and ended well short of their target.

Tom Field also bowled with excellent control for the hosts and Congresbury will travel to Pentyrch in Wales on Sunday for their last-32 tie.