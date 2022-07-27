Congresbury' CCs winning run ended by Old Bristolians

Jos Tomlinson scored 10 fours on his way to 59 for Congresbury. - Credit: Congresbury CC

Congresbury ended a run of four straight wins as they lost by three wickets to Old Bristolians at King George V on Saturday.

The hosts elected to bat but openers Tabish Khan and Justin Yau departed early and wickets continued to fall at regular intervals.

Mick Edmunds looked to be in fluent touch but he got a difficult delivery and was out lbw for 20.

Joe Thompson and Mike Fisher also fell as Congresbury's top order folded to leave them 94-7.

However, Jos Tomlinson and Tom Field began to rebuild the innings before Field was bowled with the score on 122.

Sam Evans joined Tomlinson as they began to repair the damage, with Tomlinson the more aggressive as he regularly looked to give himself room, carving 10 boundaries.

Tomlinson was bowled for an excellent 59 with the score on 170 which brought Adeel Khan to the wicket who batted with great poise alongside Evans to help take Congresbury to a competitive total.

Evans was finally bowled for 31 and Khan remained 14 not out as they were 211 all out.

Congresbury knew early wickets were vital and Joe Thompson claimed two in quick succession to leave Old Bristolians 4-2.

Yau dismissed the dangerous Connor Crane for just 14 after a terrific caught and bowled but Finlay Yates was showing his composure and put on 56 with James Tucker.

The introduction of Adeel Khan saw the end of Tucker and Ben Keysell, who had struck a couple of lusty blows.

At 120-5 the game was in the balance but Rupert Swetman changed the momentum, taking the attack to the hosts as the moisture helped the ball skid onto the bat and he carved it to all parts of the ground.

Swetman was finally dismissed by Evans for 54 off 29 balls and, despite losing George Willis for a duck, the visitors got home with 10 balls to spare.

The seconds made it three wins in a row with a comfortable success in a rain affected game at Chilcompton.

Imran Ali and Toby Lawrence claimed two wickets each and Baker and Frost one apiece as Chilcompton reached 190-6 off 40 overs.

Stuart Castle crashed a run-a-ball 65 and was supported brilliantly by Doug Storey (33), James Vowles (20) and Toby Lawrence (13) to put the visitors on course.

But with Neal Frost and Sam Kearns both unbeaten and the score 166-4 off 30.4 overs the game was halted by the weather and Congresbury declared winners.