Congresbury chase down Bradley Stoke's target to win by two wickets

Congresbury first XI continued their strong form as they chased down 247 to beat Bradley Stoke and win by two wickets on Saturday.

On a baking hot day Stoke elected to bat first on a beautiful looking wicket. The in form Tom Laver and his opening partner Matt Peach took advantage of some wayward bowling to put on 54 for the first wicket.

Peach was eventually caught off the bowling of Jon Rice, who was making his debut for the club.

However, the next 20 overs firmly belonged to to the visitors as Laver and Fletcher built a solid partnership.

Laver in particular looked to be aggressive and was only dismissed, for 81, when he stuck a full toss down the throat of Mick Edmunds at deep square leg.

With the score on 185-2 Stoke looked to be firmly in control, but in a few mad overs the game swung on it’s head.

Firstly, there were two runouts in the space of one over and then Sam Evans struck a double blow to reduce Stoke to 193-6.

With the momentum now firmly with the hosts Stoke crumbled to 247 all out, a disappointing total considering their start.

Joe Thompson, managed to burgle three wickets at the end to finish with respectable figures.

Following the tea break Congresbury lost Tabish Khan early as he was bowled by the Stoke Skipper for just six.

This brought Matt Thompson to the crease, who was looking to continue his fine run of form in a Congresbury shirt.

With Matt building his innings, skipper Justin Yau was in fluent touch from the other end.

Unfortunately, he was removed when he prodded a sharply turning delivery into slips hands.

Edmunds, Joe Thompson and Jack Kearns all came and went as Congresbury were reduced to 128-5.

However, legend of the club Mike Fisher joined Thompson at the crease and the pair went about repairing the damage.

Fisher punished anything slightly loose, while Thompson continued in his own bubble.

The pair put on an impressive partnership of 87 to break the back of the Stoke total and despite a late wobble with the loss of Fisher for 44, Rice and Sam Kearns, Thompson was able to finish the job.

He would finish 85 not out from 106 deliveries and he struck 13 boundaries.

Elsewhere the Congresbury second XI won a tense match with high flying St Mary Redcliffe.

Impressive innings of 58 from Toby Lawrence, 45 from Neal Frost and 28 not out from Joe Palmer helped Congresbury to 226-8 from their 40 overs.

A stubborn 59 from Redcliffe’s captain Jason Grail was not enough for the hosts as they came up eight runs short.

All the Congresbury bowlers impressed with Lawrence and Stephen Baker taking two wickets each, while Frost and Justin Andrews took one apiece.