Thompson brothers set up Congresbury triumph

A partnership of 136 between the Thompson brothers helped Congresbury overcome Bedminster at King George V Playing Field on Saturday.

Bedminster inserted Congresbury on a flat looking track and Justin Yau and Jos Tomlinson got the hosts of to a strong start with an opening stand of 34.

Unfortunately, neither Yau or Tomlinson could go on and they were both dismissed in quick succession.

Matt Thompson looked to steady the ship but two more wickets fell to leave the score 93-4.

However, with Joe Thompson joining his brother at the crease the momentum of the match began to shift.

Both players were watchful early in their innings as they looked to rebuild, but with the score looking more healthy Joe began to open his shoulders and the scoreboard was soon rattling along.

Matt fell for a well-crafted 74 and Joe was eventually run out for 98, agonisingly short of his century as Congresbury finished on a respectable 268-7.

Following the interval Congresbury came out of the blocks quickly, with Joe Thompson claiming a vital early breakthrough.

However, Mark Coombes began to take a liking to the bowling and alongside George Russell formed a good partnership.

The introduction of spin, with Sam Evans and new signing Adeel Khan, stemmed the flow of runs and the debutant claimed the key wicket of Coombes and had his second soon after.

With the game still in the balance Mick Edmunds returned to bowl a sensational spell, removing the well-set George Russell for 63 and the dangerous Rob Cunliffe for just one.

Congresbury then squeezed the life out of Bedminster with Joe Thompson returning to claim two more wickets and Evans deservingly getting one.

The visitors finished 20 runs short giving Congresbury back to back victories in the first two games of the season.

