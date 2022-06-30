Congresbury edge past Bristol in tense climax

Congresbury claimed victory after a nerve-shredding run chase at Bristol seconds on Saturday.

The hosts chose to bat on a glorious afternoon but Joe Thompson removed both openers with just 26 on the board.

Despite some wayward bowling from Sam Evans the visitors maintained control and Mick Edmunds removed Harry Arthur and Alan Hunt in quick succession.

The spinners then took over with Tom Field bowling a metronomic spell from one end and Adeel Khan producing some magic from the other.

Khan claimed three victims, while Field had to settle for just one.

Thompson returned to pick up his third wicket while Justin Yau claimed the final scalp to bowl Bristol out for just 158.

But Congresbury turned what should have been a straight forward chase into a very tricky one as openers Yau and Tabish Khan fell early to leave them reeling on 7-2.

Matthew Thompson (22) and Edmunds (20) restored some control, but when both fell in the space of a few overs and Joe Thompson and Tom Field followed soon after the visitors appeared to be heading for defeat.

With score on 64-6, Jos Tomlinson and Jack Kearns began to take the game to the Bristol bowling.

Tomlinson looked to counter-punch and played some fluent strokes on both sides of the wicket, while Kearns played with great maturity as he manoeuvred the ball into the gaps.

They had put on 68 when Tomlinson edged a lifting ball to first slip for a well-made 39.

Evans was looking to make up for his performance with the ball but with just 15 runs required a terrible mix-up saw Kearns run out for 41.

This lead to a nerve jangling stand between Evans and Alex Kay, who showed great grit and determination to edge Congresbury to within two runs of victory.

However, there was still another twist in the tale as Kay was dismissed, leaving Adeel Khan with three balls to survive.

He did this and allowed Evans to inside edge the first ball of the next over past fine leg for the two runs needed.

Mike Fisher scored a century for the seconds to take him top of the league run charts and lead his side to 238-5 off 40 overs.

However, Old Down chased down their target in just 36 overs with eight wickets in hand.