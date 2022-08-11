Solid Congresbury display helps to sink Bath rivals

Congresbury produced a solid all-round display to defeat Bath seconds in WEPL Bristol & North Somerset at King George V on Saturday.

On a typically flat wicket the visitors elected to bat first but were instantly on the back foot as Joe Thompson and Tabish Khan claimed a wicket each to reduce them to 6-2.

Bath skipped Kester Moseley began to rebuild with innings alongside 14-year-old Benjamin Church.



But just as Church was getting into his stride he was run out, after a mix-up with his partner.

Despite the early setbacks Moseley and Harry Allen played very securely and built a partnership of 126 to get Bath back into the match.

With the score on 172, a brilliant piece of work from Jack Kearns and Matt Thompson saw Moseley become the second player to be run out for a well made 95.

With the pitch looking a batting paradise the visitors began to accelerate their scoring and some big hitting from Allen, who finished 90 not out, and Louis Brown (39), allowed them to reach 258-6 from their 50 overs.

Adeel Khan and Sam Evans bowled with good control in favourable batting conditions.

Following the interval Tabish Khan and Jack Kearns got the hosts off to a roaring start.

Both players latched onto any loose deliveries, dispatching them to the boundary with disdain.

Although Khan was dismissed for 16, dragging the ball onto his stumps, the rate of scoring did not slow.

Matt Thompson batted in his usual unflustered manner and Kearns continued to be aggressive until he fell for 65.

With the ball beginning to turn Congresbury were reduced to 156-4 but Joe Thompson (56) and Mick Edmunds (27) put the game out of Bath’s reach.

Despite both players being caught as they tried to finish the game quickly, Jos Tomlinson (9 not out) and Mike Fisher (10 not out) saw Congresbury home with nearly 13 overs to spare.

Victory put Congresbury top by one point from Keynsham ahead of a trip to Twyford House on Saturday.

The seconds continued their fine run of form as they dispatched Bath fourths by nine wickets.

Wickets were shared around with Ben Cherson claiming three, Imran Ali and Neal Frost two each and Mike Brooks, Will Eyres and Tom Field one apiece as Bath were bundled out for 164.

Doug Storey led Congresbury home with a well-made 70 not out, as Ben Cherson (19) and Tom Field (46 not out) made important contributions for the visitors.