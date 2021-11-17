Congrebsury sign Matt Thompson and Tom Field

Congresbury CC have begun preparations for the 2022 season with the signings of Matt Thompson and Tom Field.



Matt, who can play as both wicket-keeper and batsman, arrived from Devon CCC and played with captain Justin Yau, brother Joe Thompson and Jack Richardson for 15 years at Torquay CC.



Whilst there he won a One Day Cup in 2011 and Devon Prem title in 2015 before moving to Wales and helping St Fagans win the Welsh Prem four years later.



He became Devon’s youngest centurion at the age of 18 and added five more hundreds and and 22 50s at a rate of 32.56.



Altogether he scored 4,193 runs for in the Minor Counties for Devon and finished second top run scorer 559 runs at 50.82 last season.



“We are delighted to have signed someone of Matt’s quality,” said captain Justin Yau.



“He is a proven player at Premier cricket level around the south west as well as at minor county level where he was the second top run scorer last season behind only Graham Wagg.



“He is also an exceptional keeper and we have no doubt he will bring experience, a strong mentality and a winning attitude to the squad.”





Field, who is an off-spinner and an all-rounder, has arrived from Twickenham after six years in London.



Like brothers Matt and Joe as well as Richardson and Yau the quintet all played for Torquay.



He also representing the Devon Lions, between 2010-2012, and Paignton



His record for Twickenham saw his take 124 wickets with his best haul of taking five for a total of 64 runs against Indian Gymkhana.



His run rate saw him score 1.708 runs, including scoring his highest total of 94 runs over Stanmore CC for the Middlesex County Cricket League Premier Division side.



“Tom is a brilliant signing for the club and he will add quality and depth in all departments both in and off the field,” Yau added.



“He is an experienced campaigner who has played at the top level in most leagues and he will fit in well with the lads here.



“The squad is building well and we are looking forward to next year. Tom is a very good cricketer with a lot of experience under him and his positive persona will be a huge plus for the club.”