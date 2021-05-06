Congresbury edged out by Twyford House on opening day

Published: 10:00 AM May 6, 2021

Congresbury fell to an agonising one-wicket defeat at home to Twyford House on the opening day of the league season.

Skipper Justin Yau won the toss and elected to bat on a used wicket at the King George V Playing Field.

But the visitors started well with Yau removed in the first over as he tapped a full toss straight back into the hands of opening bowler Alex Wilson.

Lloyd Richardson (14) and Cameron Harding (33) rebuilt the innings with some fluent strokeplay but both fell playing aggressive shots.

When Joe Thompson was removed a few overs later the Congresbury innings was stuttering on 61-4, but Mike Fisher, playing his 400th league game for the club, and Mick Edmunds rebuilt the innings with a partnership worth 46.

Fisher (25) and Edmunds (20) were given out lbw as they looked to stamp their authority on the game and with wickets falling at regular intervals the Congresbury innings went out with a whimper as they were bundled out for just 151, as Jos Tomlinson remained unbeaten on 12.

Following the break the home bowling attack came out firing, with Harding and Thompson claiming the early wickets of Shetty and Singh respectively.

Harding bowling with great control and was rewarded with the big wicket of ex-Gloucestershire batsman Chris Taylor for just six.

The dangerous Richard Trotman (34) followed soon after as he was bowled by Edmunds and the visitors were reeling on 49-4.

However, the experienced pair of Tom Armfield (49 not out) and Mark Fowler (15) put on 46 valuable runs for the fifth wicket, before the returning Harding cleaned up the latter with a great delivery.

Spinners Sam Evans and Jack Richardson had bowled tightly and were rewarded when Richardson had Connell lbw for 13 and Evans removed Lawrence (1) and Sutton (0) in quick succession.

With the balance tipping in Congresbury's favour Wilson (20) played an excellent innings under pressure and supported Armfield until the scores were level.

Wilson smashed the next delivery straight at Yau, who claimed a smart catch off the final ball of Edmunds over, but Armfield was able to calmly clip the next delivery away and give Twyford victory.

*Congresbury suffered a last-ball defeat against Weston in the WEPL T20 group five on Sunday and also lost to Bedminster, who beat Weston to progress.