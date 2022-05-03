Congresbury produce strong performance to beat Rockhampton in final pre-season friendly

Congresbury back row left to right: Neal Frost, Stuart Castle, Jon Withers, Doug Storey, James Vowles, Tom Field. Front row left to right: Matt Thompson (WK), Joe Thompson, Justin Yau (C), Mick Edmunds (VC), Sam Evans, Jos Tomlinson. - Credit: Natalie Yau

A strong team performance gave Congresbury their first victory of the season in their final pre-season friendly at Rockhampton on Saturday.

On a glorious day, at a picturesque Boundary Field, Congresbury took the opportunity to have first use of the wicket.

The opening partnership of Justin Yau and Jos Tomlinson gave the visitors a solid start, putting on 34 for the first wicket before both fell in quick succession.

Debutant Matt Thompson and ever reliable Mick Edmunds began to rebuild the innings and, with the partnership growing, Edmunds in particular started to accelerate the scoring.

Edmunds played an array of aggressive strokes on his way to a fine 78 and it took something special to remove him, with Rockhampton's Matthew Belbin taking an incredible one-handed catch on the boundary.

Thompson followed soon after for a well-made 67 but Joe Thompson (23), Doug Storey (21) and other contributions from Neal Frost and Jon Withers helped Congresbury to 251 off their 50 overs.

Following the tea interval Congresbury started well in the field, bowling a disciplined line and length and Joe Thompson was rewarded with an early breakthrough.

Edmunds then got in on the act, bowling the dangerous opening batsman, with a delivery that nibbled back.

Jamie Wakefield (38) and Rowan Cartlidge (79) put on a strong partnership to give Rockhampton hope at drinks.

However, Tom Field (2-44), Sam Evans (1-40) and Yau (1-39) turned the screw with the former claiming a couple of big wickets.

There was still time for the Thompson brothers to combine, with Matt taking three fine stumpings and helping Joe to excellent figures of 5-23.

Congresbury's 46-run win will give them plenty of confidence as they move into the opening league fixture at Bradley Stoke this Saturday.

They will also travel to Stapleton in the National Village Cup on Sunday.