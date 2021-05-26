Congresbury fall to back-to-back defeats after 72-run loss against Bristol

Published: 3:45 PM May 26, 2021

Congresbury firsts collapsed to their second successive league defeat against Bristol seconds.

With the rain falling all week, and plenty of showers around, Congresbury captian Justin Yau won the toss and elected to field.

However, it was Bristol who started brighter and were flying along with the opening partnership taking them to 53-0 inside nine overs.

Yau then brought himself into the attack and got the breakthrough when he bowled Harry Arthur for 26.

Alan Hunt (65) continued on his merry way and along with Bobby Brown took the score onto 95 before the latter was dismissed for 17.

From then on Congresbury took wickets at regular intervals and managed to restrict Bristol to 171 all out in 44 overs.

Cameron Harding took the key wicket of Hunt, bowling him with a beautiful delivery and was unlucky to not have a few more.

Sam Evans took 4-27 as Yash Adiech (2-16) and Jack Richardson (1-14) bowled with great control to help keep the visitors in check.

With the ball nibbling around the hosts faced a tough challenge to reach their target and they were immediately in trouble with Lloyd Richardson falling for just one.

Charlie Spink bowled a good spell from the top end and removed Harding lbw for a solitary run and Yau (17) fell soon after.

The Congresbury innings failed to gain any momentum and top-order wickets fell regularly with the hosts being reduced to 54-7.

However, the lower order dug in and attempted to bring some respectability to the score but could only help Congresbury to a meagre 99 all out.

Congresbury saw their clash at Bristol West Indies Phoenix Club washed out last weekend and are due to host Knowle on Saturday.