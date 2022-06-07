Congresbury produce strong performance to beat Bath

Joe Thompson scored 115 runs, inducing 13 fours and six sixes, from 88 deliveries for Congresbury at Bath. - Credit: Congresbury CC

A strong all-round performance gave Congresbury a 179-run victory over Bath seconds at North Parade on Saturday.

Home captain Kester Moseley elected to bowl following a morning of heavy rain.

However, the pitch seemed to play true and Congresbury's opening pair of Justin Yau and Tabish Khan tucked into some wayward bowling.

Yau, in particular, looked to be aggressive and was enjoying some extra pace on the ball.

But with the score on 69 the partnership was broken when Yau feathered one behind for 38.

With Khan (26) and Jack Kearns (12) following soon after, the visitors were left on 115-3 at drinks.

However, the in-form pair of Matt and Joe Thompson set about rebuilding the innings and then began to dominate the Bath attack.

In the early stages of their partnership the pair rotated the strike with Matt putting the ball into gaps with ease.

As the overs ticked by Joe started to open his shoulders, peppering the legside boundary with a series of ferocious slog sweeps.

With the score on 276 Matt was finally removed for 73, but Joe continued to bludgeon the ball around before finally being dismissed for 115 from 88 deliveries.

Congresbury finished their innings on 316-6 from 50 overs and after the interval it was one-way traffic as Bath never got close to their target.

Batting hero Joe Thompson made the breakthrough with the ball and the wickets tumbled at regular intervals.

Spinners Sam Evans, Tom Field and Adeel Khan all bowled good spells as the Bath batting collapsed.

Evans claimed four victims with Field and Khan nabbing two each before Yau took one at the end.

The Congresbury fielding was also excellent with some outstanding groundwork and catching.

The North Somerset outfit are now five from five and face a key clash with Twyford House at King George V Playing Field this Saturday.

Meanwhile, the seconds came up 24 runs shorts as they attempted to chase down 196 against Bath fourths.

Stephen Baker was the pick of the Congresbury bowlers as he claimed 2-29 off his eight overs.

Stuart Castle (56) and Ben Lewis (44) gave the hosts hope with the bat but they just failed to get across the line.