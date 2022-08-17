News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Congresbury seconds produce superb performance to beat Stapleton seconds

Joshua Thomas

Published: 3:00 PM August 17, 2022
Updated: 3:37 PM August 17, 2022
Congresbury CC's King George V Playing Field.

Congresbury CC's King George V Playing Field.

Congresbury seconds continued their good form with a five-wicket win against Stapleton seconds at the King George V Playing Field on Saturday.

Stapleton won the toss and decided to bat first and got off to a fast start but Congresbury stuck to the task well in very hot conditions.

Chris Langley showed that pace off the ball was the way to go as he finished with figures of 4-27. 

For Stapleton Ken Gainsford and Joe Arnott put on a partnership of 81 for the third wicket but Langley had Gainsford caught and Ben Cherson bowled Arnott around his legs to put the brakes on the innings. 

And despite a quickfire 35 from Chidgey, Stapleton finished slightly below par on 206. 

In reply, Congresbury lost Cherson and Doug Storey early to some good opening bowling from Raza Khan and Gainsford. 

And when Nick Clifton went for 12 Congresbury were behind the rate at 62-3 after 18 overs. 

Neal Frost and Ben Lewis started to rebuild the innings, putting on 39 for the fourth wicket before Frost (19) clipped one to square leg.

When Jon Withers (11) was out to a great catch in the deep Congresbury were 141-5 from 29 overs. 

Imran Ali joined Lewis and, against a tiring attack, they were able to see Congresbury home with five balls to spare with Ali finishing unbeaten on 25 and Lewis on a well made 79 not out.

Congresbury seconds return to action at University of Bristol Staff this Saturday.

