Congresbury Tennis Club makes historic start to season

A local tennis club is celebrating making history following a successful start to the season.

Congresbury Tennis Club, which has 40 playing members, is now in the top three in all six leagues it is competing in, four of these as number one.

There is still plenty of tennis to be played but for a club which is used to only have three teams, it’s not only a testament to the type of club Congresbury is.

The club have been able to attract enough players to field six teams in the North Somerset Tennis League, but the levels of improvement will see once more competition for places is added into the mix.

Of course Congresbury are only half way through the summer league season, but at the beginning of June, it was the first time in their history the club had secured a maximum of 10 points across all six teams, four men’s and two ladies.

And last week, in a match against Cheddar D team and Congresbury made more history when the recently formed Ladies' B team won all their sets to take the match 10-0.

It’s not just on the court the club is looking to improve.

Two of the three courts have recently been resurfaced, with the thirds to receive a new carpet laid court later this year; a move away from the traditional hard court the club has usually favoured.

Talks of a fourth court are an ongoing subject but the committee and supporting members have worked hard to make Congresbury a welcoming, all-inclusive club that offers tennis at all levels, young and old.

Some of the players that are now winning league matches have only started playing tennis in the last few years, and started by joining the Wednesday evening adult beginners or rusty rackets session for fun, fitness or for social reasons.

For more information search Congresbury Tennis on the internet to find out more and book a lesson.