Published: 9:00 AM May 6, 2021

Mike Fisher in action for Congresbury CC during his 400th game against Twyford House CC. - Credit: Clive Burlton

Congresbury CC will use their “drive and determination” to move forward in their season, as they look to pick up their first win of the new campaign at Stapleton Grove said captain Justin Yau.

Having fallen to an opening-day, one-wicket defeat against Twyford House, Yau says Saturday’s match will give them the opportunity to bounce back and restore their confidence.

“We need to continue to believe in our ourselves and reset from this weekend,” he said.

“Ultimately, we have to learn from our mistakes from this weekend and learn quickly as it is an unforgiving league.

“Hopefully we can build some momentum for the season ahead.

“It could’ve have gone either way and we got ourselves into positions to win the game.

“We didn’t bat well but we made up for it with the ball and I was really pleased to see our fighting spirit give us a chance in the second half of the game.

“Full credit to Twyford House who managed to get home, particularly Tom Armfield who batted so well in the circumstances.”

Despite the defeat, Yau was quick to look at a number of positives from their game.

And he was full of praise for Cameron Harding who top scored with 33, which included six fours, from 34 balls.

“Cam had a great game, particularly with the ball and and he looked classy with the bat,” he added.

“We bowled really well as a unit which was pleasing and I was encouraged by our never-say-die attitude throughout the game.

“Our drive and determination will set us in good stead for the season ahead.”

Michael Fisher also played in his 400th league game for the club, a landmark which has taken 34 years in the making after making his debut as a 14-year-old in 1987.

Captain Yau paid tribute, adding: “It’s an incredible achievement in what has been a fantastic career for 'Fish'.

“He’s scored over 10,000 runs, which includes over 20 centuries for the club.

“He’s followed in the footsteps of his father and has continued the legacy at Congresbury and continues to contribute to the club in such a huge capacity.

“I am sure that he will continue in both a playing and non-playing capacity for years to come.”