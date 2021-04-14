Published: 5:00 PM April 14, 2021

Congresbury's Sam Evans (third from right) took four wickets for 43 runs in last Saturday's friendly against Weston. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Congresbury will face a “completely blind experience” when they take on Sudbrook on Saturday and are looking forward to “get out there, enjoy it and have a bit of fun” said Sam Evans.

This weekend’s friendly will be their second pre-season match after falling to a 62-run defeat at Weston after being bowled out for 163.

And Evans, who also plays hockey for Old Bristolians and saw their winter season “completely ruined” due to being placed into a third lockdown, says it’s “really good” to be back playing cricket again after being “locked inside” since December.

“Obviously they are local to us, it’s only about 15-20 minutes drive away so it’s good to have a close pre-season game where you don’t have to drive too far and you have a decent relationship with the boys as well,” said Evans.

“It’s nice and I think that will carry on for the next few years certainly and we will look forward to playing them in the cup in a few weeks time.

“Over the last few years we’ve had some good games against Weston, which have been close either way.

“Today (Saturday) again it was relatively close. The scoreboard favours Weston a little bit but at one point we were looking really good. Joe (Thompson) and Justin (Yau) put on a good partnership in the middle and then the hail came.

“A lot of the boys thought I’m not really sticking around here much so we threw the bat a bit, just to get rid of the rust and hopefully we will improve week on week.”

Congresbury's Cameron Harding bowls towards Jack Press during their friendly with Weston. - Credit: Josh Thomas



The game against Sudbrook will mark the return of fans again, following the easing of restrictions, but the bar will be closed and remain closed until their first League game against Twyford House on May 1.

All smiles for Cameron Harding (in sunglasses) and Jos Tomlinson during Congresbury's friendly with Weston on Saturday. - Credit: Josh Thomas



And Evans admits he can’t wait to play again at the King George V Playing Field this Saturday.

“We always love playing at home, we think we’ve got one of the nicest grounds around and it’s very fast scoring, so it’s nice to be there,” he added.

“Personally I love playing at Congresbury and I can’t wait to get back there this week.

“Hopefully the weather is better because Congresbury is beautiful when it’s sunny, it’s a good batting wicket but hopefully there’s a little bit in it for me as well, bowling spin.

“It’s going to be a completely blind experience for us, our captain Justin (Yau) knows a player from there and that’s the reason we got the fixture.

“They are not allowed to play until April 26 in Wales, so that’s why they are coming over for a game. It’s just nice to play different opponents.

“I think they will be a similar standard to us. They play in the third tier of the Welsh League, so we will see what they are like but at the end of the day it’s just a pre-season friendly so it’s nice to get out there, enjoy it and have a bit of fun.”