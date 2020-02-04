Advanced search

Woodland Lawn Tennis Club youngsters get county call-ups

PUBLISHED: 10:08 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:08 04 February 2020

Woodland Lawn Tennis Club youngsters have been selected to represent Avon

Archant

Three juniors from Woodland Lawn Tennis Club have been selected for the Avon County Development Squads.

Amy and Rose were the first ever Woodland juniors to be selected in 2017 and are joined this time by Wilf.

And delighted head coach Dan Burgess said: "I'm very proud of Amy, Rose and Wilf for being selected for the squads in their age groups.

"I've only been with the club just under a year and in that time all three have worked very hard to get this opportunity, so I could not be happier for them."

Woodland has drop-in coaching on Saturdays for all abilities of children aged four to 16 and currently offers two free taster sessions, with equipment provided.

They are seen as a great opportunity for children to enjoy outdoor activity and the club is also providing a half-term tennis camp on Thursday March 19.

Email woodlandjuniors@gmail.co for full details.

