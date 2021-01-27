George Cox re-signs for Uphill Castle from Weston

Published: 9:00 AM January 27, 2021

Uphill Castle have moved in quickly to bring back a club favourite ahead of 2021 season.

The Caste are delighted to announce that all-rounder George Cox has rejoined the club.

Cox has spent the last two seasons plying his trade at neighbours Weston and, although struggling with a back injury, he still managed to put in some very notable performances with bat and ball.

George Cox bowling for Weston Weston firsts against Bishopston in the 2019 season.

Vice-chairman Ade Gardener was excited at the thought of Cox returning after two years away and said: “It was a complete no brainer to bring George back, his talent and now the experience he has gained at Weston can only help us in our challenge to move out of the Somerset Premier league."

Cox has strong family links at Uphill, with father Andre being a former second XI captain and current chairman of the Old Boys Association, The Uphill Strugglers.

Cox himself is a graduate of the youth system at Uphill when he started with the under-11s before moving up the youth teams and becoming regular in the first XI in his mid-teens.

A proven match winner with his aggressive batting style, Cox has many hundreds to his name and is just as impressive with ball in hand, with his controlled spells of quick bowling also catching the eye.

Cox spoke of his delight to rejoin his boyhood club, saying: “It's exciting to be back with the Castle family. I have many friends still at the club, I’ve kept a close eye on their results while I’ve been away, just hope I can add to the team."

George Cox bowling for Uphill Castle.

With three teams confirmed for the 2021 season, Uphill are keen to further add to their ranks.

Players of all abilities will be made more than welcome at the club, but due to these uncertain times, training nights have still not been confirmed.

Keep an eye on their Facebook page for updates regarding training or email club secretary mgardener66@outlook.com to register your interest.