Will Crane: Weston CC teenager set to make debut at Taunton St Andrews

Published: 9:00 AM July 22, 2021

Andy Fear's 78 against North Perrott was his highest in the league this season. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Weston head coach Sam Trego has confirmed Will Crane will be handed his first-team debut at Taunton St Andrews.

The 16-year-old is one of two changes, alongside Jack Press, for Saturday’s match with The Saints.

Crane became the club’s youngest ever debutant, alongside Davis Trego, when the two made their first team bow in August 2018 at Bishopston at the age of 13.

However, the game was abandoned due to rain.

Despite six appearances for the first team last summer during Weston’s Covid-19 infected season and a further two earlier this summer against Congresbury and Wembdon, Crane has been given his big chance.

Crane will follow Jake Richards and Davis Trego in being handed their league debuts this year.

“It’s great to see young cricketers progressing through a fantastic youth set-up and then watching them progress all the way to the first team,” said Trego.

“We have invested a lot of time and effort from every coach at the club and we all feel we are seeing the benefits this season.

“Will has impressed all of the coaches over the last few weeks and fully deserves his opportunity."

Weston currently sit in third place in WEPL Prem Two with six games to go, in what Trego has called a “very positive season” and returned to winning ways last weekend with a 77-run success against North Perrott.

Seven players under the age of 25 were included in their line-up, which Trego called a “good experience” that will "stand the club in good stead for years to come."

Sam Elstone, Andy Fear and Ryan Davies all scored over 50, with Elstone going on to record his first maiden century with 124 from 121 balls.

Davies scored a half-century and Fear picked up 78 runs from 58 balls and Trego added: “It was almost the perfect performance.

“Winning the toss was a big factor as it was so hot and having the opportunity to bat first on a really good cricket wicket gave the players a boost before the start of the game.

“Sam was outstanding on Saturday, although he had a bit of luck on the way he cashed in and made a huge contribution to the batting.

“Feary was top drawer as well and dominated the second wicket partnership with Sam and that then gave Ryan Davies to show us all his class in a 30-ball 50.

“Special mention must go to Jack Trego as well as he and Sam opened the batting and saw off the new ball which gave us a solid platform to score 301.”