Cranley, Pitt and Amy secure victory in fifth round of Seniors Winter League

The Seniors Winter League wining trio, from left to right, John Cranley, Trevor Pitt and Tim Amy. - Credit: Brean GC

Brean Golf Club held the fifth round of the Seniors Winter League in some sunny but chilly conditions last Thursday.

The format of the day was two stableford scores to count from three at each hole with seven computer drawn combinations taking to the course.

The winning score was 77 points and this belonged to the trio of John Cranley, Trevor Pitt and Tim Amy.

The trio were two points clear of two teams on 75 so the back nine countback rules were brought into action.

Winning that countback and claiming second place were Don Edmondson, Chris Stephens and Roger Phillips.

They relegated the threesome of Leighton Jenkins, Brian Reeves and Vincent Ford into third spot.

Storm Arwen played havoc with the players who braved the conditions on Saturday morning in the Winter League Stableford.

The start sheet was decimated by players who decided a battle against the gale force winds was not for them.

Junior Zak Jones made light of the conditions to card a very impressive 36 points and took a comfortable win by five ahead of Barry Fellows and Bob Pelzer.

The duo both scored 31 with Fellows back nine return clinching him the second spot on a countback.

Fourth placed Jeff Read was the only other player to reach the 30 point mark on a tough day on the course.

Conditions were still cold but certainly much improved for Sunday's Turkey Betterball competition.

Scoring improved also with a close finish ensuing and a three-way countback required to decide the winners.

It was the Barry Fellows/Ian Rogers partnership which prevailed in the end with the best back nine of the trio of 45 point returns.

The runners-up spot went to Kevin Griffiths and Andrew Smallwood leaving the father and son duo of Steve and Zak Jones to settle for third position.