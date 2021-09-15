News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Creese's volley helps Wrington Redhill FC beat Middlezoy Rovers Reserves

Joshua Thomas

Published: 5:00 PM September 15, 2021   
Wrington Redhill's Dan Ferguson was awarded Man of the Match.

Wrington Redhill FC's Dan Ferguson was awarded Man of the Match in the Redskins win against Middlezoy Rovers Reserves. - Credit: Wrington Redhill FC

Joe Creese's last minute winner helped Wrington Redhill beat Middlezoy Rovers Reserves to continue their good start to the season.

Despite several first team regulars away, the hosts who came into the game with four wins, one draw and one defeat, were largely in control of the first half but couldn't turn their pressure into goals.

George Fake went close but saw his shot blocked behind before goalkeeper James Williams saved well from Jack Reed to keep the scores level.

More frustration in the second-half saw Fake shoot straight at Calum Pugh before ​Creese fired over in a game that looked to be heading for a goalless draw.

However, a master stroke from assistant manager Sam Clements, when he brought himself on up front as a battering ram to cause mayhem, saw him get to a throw-in from the right and flicked it onto to Creese.

The forward volleyed into the bottom corner to give the Redskins the win and top Uhlsport Somerset County Division One.

Wrington's Man of the Match was awarded to Dan Ferguson for a disciplined display at the back and linking well with the forward line. 

The Redskins now host Bunrham United this Saturday as they look to make it six games unbeaten. 

