Allsorts retain Midweek League Monty Stephenson Cup with win over Weston

PUBLISHED: 13:00 10 September 2020

Lympsham Allsorts celebrate winning The Proper Job Weston & District Midweek Cricket League Monty Stephenson Memorial Cup over Weston. Picture: Tony James.

Lympsham Allsorts celebrate winning The Proper Job Weston & District Midweek Cricket League Monty Stephenson Memorial Cup over Weston. Picture: Tony James.

Weston fell just short as Lympsham Allsorts retained the Proper Job Weston & District Midweek League’s Monty Stephenson Memorial Cup on Sunday at The Lympsham Sports Club.

Runners-up Weston pose for the camera. Picture: Tony James,

Affected by the end of season celebrations the evening before, Weston got off to a lightning start through Simon Green and Matt Kearsey.

Their opening partnership of 75 was a brilliant display of big hitting, with both striking six fours and one six before Green was stumped for 42 off 34 balls.

The run rate slowed when his wicket fell and George Bemand soon followed him back, but Kearsey looked to be going well, before he too was stumped on 46 off 38 balls with Weston on 105-3 in the 14th over.

The visitors stumbled slightly after this until Ryan Davies came to the crease with five overs left and his careful placement and big hitting took him to 33 off 23 balls as Weston posted a total of 163-6, a total considerably by 22 extras.

Weston's Matt Kearsey with the runners-up shield and his bowler of match trophy.Picture: Weston Cricket.Weston's Matt Kearsey with the runners-up shield and his bowler of match trophy.Picture: Weston Cricket.

It looked to be a competitive total, but Jamie Howson and Kadin Brock looked in a hurry to finish the match, posting 87 off nine overs before Howson was caught by Belcher off the bowling of Kearsey for 39.

George Scott hit a huge six before he was bowled by Kearsey in the 12th over.

Alex Howman also took on the bowling and hit two sixes as Allsorts looked to be cruising to victory before Matt Knight came back to bowl.

He took three wickets, including Brock (55 off 37 balls), in the 15th over while only conceding one run.

Kearsey struck twice in two balls in the next over to reduce Allsorts to 134-7 and with 30 runs needed off the last four overs and just three wickets in hand, things could have gone either way.

Kearsey showed his class as he completed a five-wicket haul (5-0-25-5) and Knight struck again at the end of the penultimate over.

Allsorts had one wicket in hand and needed five runs off the last over as Ryan Davies took over the reigns.

He bowled a wide and a leg bye before Ross McErlain lofted a ball just out of the reach of Simon Green to take Allsorts to a one-wicket victory with three balls left.

It was a disappointing result for Weston, but a thrilling game for a large, vocal crowd as Allsorts made it back-to-back victories and Brock took batter and player of the match, while Kearsey took the bowler of the match award.

