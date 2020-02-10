All-rounder Anderson to return to Somerset

New Zealand's Corey Anderson (left) is returning to Somerset for the 2020 Vitality Blast campaign PA Archive/PA Images

Somerset have announced the return of fan favourite Corey Anderson for the 2020 Vitality Blast.

The 29-year-old New Zealand all-rounder will be available for all 14 games in the group stage plus the quarter-final, should Somerset qualify for the knock-out stages.

Anderson made a huge impression as Somerset reached Vitality Blast Finals Day in 2018 as he scored 514 runs in his 16 matches at an average of 42.83 with a strike rate of 169.07.

He smashed 31 fours and 34 sixes during that campaign and also impressed in four matches for the club in 2017, scoring 142 runs at an average of 71 with a strike rate of 184.41.

Anderson also has an outstanding record for his country, havnig scored over 2200 runs across the three formats in 93 matches for New Zealand.

Somerset Director of Cricket Andy Hurry is delighted that the popular all-rounder will be returning to the county and said: "Corey has made a big impression both on and off the field for the club in his two previous stints with us.

"He was one of the first names mentioned when it came to considering our overseas players for next season because he is one of the best T20 players in the world and he was extremely popular with the playing staff and also with our members and supporters.

"His contributions in 2018 were absolutely outstanding and he was one of the main reasons that we reached Finals Day that year. I can't speak highly enough of him as a competitor and as a man. As a club we are delighted that he will be joining us again in 2020."

After agreeing to rejoin Somerset, Anderson said: "I'm looking forward to playing for Somerset again next summer. The club has a great squad and the atmosphere in the dressing room is one of the best I've experienced.

"The supporters are very knowledgeable and get right behind the team. It's a great place to play cricket and hopefully I can help the club go one better than we did in 2018 and make the Vitality Blast final."