Cricket: Banton signs two-year Somerset extension

Tom Banton in batting action for Somerset (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Somerset have announced that Tom Banton has signed a new two-year contract extension.

The 20-year-old's current deal was due to expire at the end of next season, but he has penned a new contract which will see him commit himself to Somerset until at least the end of the 2022 campaign.

Banton made his Somerset debut in July 2017 in a T20 match against Middlesex at Uxbridge and went on to sign his first professional contract after graduating from the Somerset Academy at the end of that year. He went on to make his List A and First Class debuts the following year.

The wicketkeeper/batsman has made headlines throughout 2019 and his performances across all formats have made him one of the most talked about talents in the English game.

This season the former England Under-19 captain played a vital part in Somerset's Royal London One-Day Cup success, scoring over 450 runs at an average of 41.27 with a top score of 112.

In the Vitality Blast he scored 549 runs at an average of 42.23 with a high score of 100 and a strike rate of 161.47 and he has also accumulated over 520 runs in the Specsavers County Championship at an average of 35.

In addition to his volume of runs, his glovework in white-ball cricket has also caught the eye and after committing his future to Somerset, he said: "I always wanted to stay here. I love this place and I love the boys in the dressing room.

"I've been given freedom throughout this year and it's always nice to be able to go out to bat without feeling any pressure.

"The support we get here is incredible. It doesn't matter if it's a four-day game or a T20, we always get good crowds.

"What a year it's been. It was great to win the Royal London One-Day Cup and hopefully we can continue our push for the Championship in the next two games."

Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry said: "We are absolutely delighted to have secured Tom to the club for an additional two years. He is an undoubted talent and his performances across all three formats this season have clearly made a positive impact on our cricket.

"During his time on the Academy it was clear to see that he had an abundance of talent. To see the progress he has made through to the First XI has been extremely pleasing.

"It's not just been about the volume of his runs, it's also been the manner in which they have been accumulated. He has taken bowling attacks apart in white ball cricket and contributed some significant Championship runs in the middle order.

"He is a very exciting talent and we look forward to supporting his development over the next few years and to his performances contributing to Somerset winning more silverware."