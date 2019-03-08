Advanced search

T20: Abell admits 'better side won' after Somerset loss

PUBLISHED: 09:04 31 August 2019

Tom Abell hits out for Somerset (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Tom Abell hits out for Somerset (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Somerset captain Tom Abell admitted 'the better side won' after a stunning Vitality Blast T20 loss to Middlesex on Friday.

Abell hit an unbeaten 101 off just 47 balls, including three sixes and 13 fours, to lead his side to 226-4 at Taunton.

Tom Banton made 62 off 39 balls at the top of the order, while Eddie Byrom clubbed 44 off just 20 deliveries as the visiting attack toiled.

But Middlesex got off to a flyer in reply thanks to captain Dawid Malan (41 off 14) and Paul Stirling (25 off 10), who put on 67 in four overs.

Tim Groenewald (2-38) dismissed the opening pair with successive deliveries but AB de Villiers (32 off 16) maintained the momentum before falling to a stunning catch from Max Waller.

Eoin Morgan then took centre stage as England's World Cup-winning captain hit an unbeaten 83 off just 29 balls, including eight sixes and five fours, and shared an unbroken 99-run stand with George Scott (22 not out) in less than seven overs.

It saw Middlesex complete a record-breaking run chase with six wickets and three overs in hand and Somerset miss out on qualification for the quarter-finals.

And Abell said: "We were happy at halfway. Regardless of where you are playing if you score getting on for 230 you have a great chance.

"Equally, we were aware that Middlesex are stacked with top players in their batting order. We didn't get it quite right with the ball and they played fantastically well.

"I'm as surprised as anyone to score a hundred in a T20 game because it hasn't really been my thing. It was nice to get there, but ultimately the better side won.

"We had plans with the ball, which we tried to stick to. The margins are so fine in T20 cricket and tonight we fell short."

