Coronavirus: England’s Jos Buttler auctions World Cup winning shirt

PUBLISHED: 08:00 02 April 2020

Jos Buttler scored 66 runs for England in their World Cup final win over New Zealand at Lords. (Picture: Mike Egerton)

PA Wire/PA Images

England’s World Cup winning wicket-keeper has put his World Cup final shirt on eBay to help raise money for charity in aid of fighting coronavirus.

Jos Butler, who ran out Martin Guptill to seal a super-over victory over New Zealand to seal England their first ever World Cup win, is donating his shirt to help raise money for two specialist heart and lung centres in London, Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospital.

And the shirt will be sighed by all the players from England’s victorious squad.

Buttler, 29, posted on Twitter: “I’m going to be auctioning my World Cup final shirt to raise funds for the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals charity.

“Last week they launched an emergency appeal to provide life-saving equipment to help those affected during the Covid-19 outbreak.”

You can find the link on eBay to his shirt here - https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/Jos-Buttler-World-Cup-Final-Shirt/174236606868?hash=item28914fa194:g:22YAAOSw37Veg2t8

