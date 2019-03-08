Uphill Castle complete the great escape as Bliss stars with bat and ball
Uphill Castle ensured their safety in the Somerset Cricket League Premier in style on the last day of the season.
Needing 10 points from their match at Shapwick & Polden seconds on Saturday, they put the hosts into bat and saw Kieran Ward (1-20) make the breakthrough.
Shapwick struggled to 115-5 as Marcus Bail, Tom Elstone and Kieran Chapman also struck, but rallied to 199.
Luke Bliss (4-46) was the pick of the Uphill attack and the visitors scored 46 from the first four overs of their reply.
It set the tone for a successful run chase as Sam Elstone (26), George Chapman (37) and Tom Elstone (28) all made starts, before Bliss (59 not out) and Jermain Jones sealed a seven-wicket victory.
Bliss took the Autosmart man of the match award for Uphill, who won seven of their last nine matches to avoid the drop.
The seconds slumped to a 269-run loss against Weston, but the thirds beat Frome by 36 runs in their relegation decider after captain Ben Castle hit 83 in their 211-9 to beat the drop.