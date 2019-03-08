Advanced search

Uphill Castle complete the great escape as Bliss stars with bat and ball

PUBLISHED: 08:03 05 September 2019

Luke Bliss batting for Uphill Castle. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Luke Bliss batting for Uphill Castle. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Uphill Castle ensured their safety in the Somerset Cricket League Premier in style on the last day of the season.

Needing 10 points from their match at Shapwick & Polden seconds on Saturday, they put the hosts into bat and saw Kieran Ward (1-20) make the breakthrough.

Shapwick struggled to 115-5 as Marcus Bail, Tom Elstone and Kieran Chapman also struck, but rallied to 199.

Luke Bliss (4-46) was the pick of the Uphill attack and the visitors scored 46 from the first four overs of their reply.

It set the tone for a successful run chase as Sam Elstone (26), George Chapman (37) and Tom Elstone (28) all made starts, before Bliss (59 not out) and Jermain Jones sealed a seven-wicket victory.

Bliss took the Autosmart man of the match award for Uphill, who won seven of their last nine matches to avoid the drop.

The seconds slumped to a 269-run loss against Weston, but the thirds beat Frome by 36 runs in their relegation decider after captain Ben Castle hit 83 in their 211-9 to beat the drop.

