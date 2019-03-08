Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Brilliant Bliss and Elstone star with the bat as Uphill Castle edge towards great escape

PUBLISHED: 12:41 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:41 16 August 2019

Luke Bliss batting for Uphill Castle. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Luke Bliss batting for Uphill Castle. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Uphill Castle made it five games unbeaten in the Somerset League Premier Division with a rain-affected winning draw against Butleigh on Saturday.

Put into bat after losing the toss, they lost Sam Elstone and Andre Belcher cheaply.

George Chapman (17) and Paddy Holiday (19) offered some resistance, but fell in quick succession to leave the home side in trouble at 40-4.

Debutant Tom Elstone made a fine 44 and Luke Bliss (60) put Uphill back in the game when rain stopped play.

Andy Llewellyn hit a quick 39 as Uphill reached 201-8, which left Butleigh just 24 overs to chase 202.

Jack Fowler (2-25), Marcus Bail (2-14) and Autosmart man of the match Bliss (1-25) had early success with the ball for Uphill, before young George Fox (3-22) came into the attack to raise hopes of victory.

But the hosts ran out of time as Butleigh closed on 115-8, although Uphill collected 30 points to ease their relegation fears.

The Castle sit one place above the relegation zone, 32 points clear of Temple Cloud with three games to play.

They travel to Staplegrove tomorrow (Saturday).

Most Read

Busy road near Weston to close for bridge demolition next weekend

the footbridge that crosses the A371 between Locking village and Locking camp.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston man denies attempted rape of woman

Benjamin Hayes is on trial at Bristol Crown Court

Owners ordered to fix fire-ravaged Weston hotel in six months

Lynton Hotel looking in a bad way. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Train station robbery on victim by three teenagers

The robbery took place in the Worle Railway Station car park area. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston to be connected to 1,600-mile coastal path?

Bank Holiday sunshine brought out the crowds.

Most Read

Busy road near Weston to close for bridge demolition next weekend

the footbridge that crosses the A371 between Locking village and Locking camp.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston man denies attempted rape of woman

Benjamin Hayes is on trial at Bristol Crown Court

Owners ordered to fix fire-ravaged Weston hotel in six months

Lynton Hotel looking in a bad way. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Train station robbery on victim by three teenagers

The robbery took place in the Worle Railway Station car park area. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston to be connected to 1,600-mile coastal path?

Bank Holiday sunshine brought out the crowds.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Win against Ilminster was ‘biggest of season’ claims Weston head coach Trego

Sam Trego, Will Plummer and Peter Trego during their 14 run victory over Ilminster

Woodland Tennis Club host inaugural Buckingham Cup

Annie Buckingham with the winning team at Woodland Tennis Club's Buckinham Cup

FA Cup blog: Long road to Wembley starts with Seasiders

Clevedon Town and Saltash United players shake hands before play

5 things we learned from Weston’s first week in the Southern League

Weston FC vs Hendon at Optima Stadium. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Brilliant Bliss and Elstone star with the bat as Uphill Castle edge towards great escape

Luke Bliss batting for Uphill Castle. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists