Brilliant Bliss and Elstone star with the bat as Uphill Castle edge towards great escape

Luke Bliss batting for Uphill Castle. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Uphill Castle made it five games unbeaten in the Somerset League Premier Division with a rain-affected winning draw against Butleigh on Saturday.

Put into bat after losing the toss, they lost Sam Elstone and Andre Belcher cheaply.

George Chapman (17) and Paddy Holiday (19) offered some resistance, but fell in quick succession to leave the home side in trouble at 40-4.

Debutant Tom Elstone made a fine 44 and Luke Bliss (60) put Uphill back in the game when rain stopped play.

Andy Llewellyn hit a quick 39 as Uphill reached 201-8, which left Butleigh just 24 overs to chase 202.

Jack Fowler (2-25), Marcus Bail (2-14) and Autosmart man of the match Bliss (1-25) had early success with the ball for Uphill, before young George Fox (3-22) came into the attack to raise hopes of victory.

But the hosts ran out of time as Butleigh closed on 115-8, although Uphill collected 30 points to ease their relegation fears.

The Castle sit one place above the relegation zone, 32 points clear of Temple Cloud with three games to play.

They travel to Staplegrove tomorrow (Saturday).