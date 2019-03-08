Cheddar Tennis Club to hold open day on July 7

Cheddar Tennis Club is holding an open day on Sunday July 7 from 10am to 4pm.

The club is open to children and adults of all ages, whether you are playing the sport for the first time or a seasoned professional, there is something for everybody.

Mini tennis will be available on the day for four to 10-year olds we well as yellow ball tennis for over-11s and adults.

There will also be reduced subscriptions available for new members who end up joining on the day.

At 2pm the club's head coach Stephen Pearce will run a free cardio tennis session for adults and juniors over the age of 16.

Anyone looking to improve their fitness or looking to find out more abot the sport, are welcome to come along and see what the club has to offer.

For further details about the club and open day contact Stephen Pearce on 07904 061301 or email him at stephenfpearce@gmail.com.