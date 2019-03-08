Davidson wants a ruthless streak and three wins in six as Weston try to avoid drop

Chris Davidson bowling for Weston during their match against Taunton. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston captain Chris Davidson has called on his side to find a 'ruthless streak' starting against Bishopston this Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A three-wicket defeat to Taunton last weekend was their fifth loss in a row and Davidson stressed how crucial their fixture at Westbury Fields is for their season.

"A lot of it will come down to finding a ruthless streak," he said. "We have got ourselves into some strong positions in most games but have taken our foot off the gas and found ways to lose.

"Saturday is really important, unfortunately we are again missing players through injury or unavailability but we still have a side capable of getting a result.

"We need to gather some momentum to take into the next month for some crunch games against the bottom sides."

Despite defeat at Devonshire Road last Saturday, Davidson was still pleased with his side's performance, adding: "It was a much improved batting performance and we were unfortunate not to defend it.

"Will Abell played really well and his 95 was the difference. It's another game where we were two per cent short. We've lost six games to really tight margins and have to learn how to get over the line.

"Shabel Ahmed and Scott Harris played brilliantly to set a platform and Matt Kearsey's all-round contribution and effort deserved more."

Sam Trego's men sit in eighth place in the table and Davidson has targeted winning half of their remaining six games as they aim to avoid from relegation.

"We need at least three wins to give us a good chance of survival. We are certainly capable, but it's time we show it," he said.

"It's a concern as we'd worked so hard to get away from the bottom and we've been dragged back into a relegation scrap.

"It looks pretty certain there will be three sides going down which makes our job even tougher now."

Despite a disappointing season Davidson has praised the team's togetherness, adding: "There's certainly frustration creeping in because the little margins matter far more now.

"We're still all in it together, though, and it's every players responsibility to give an extra 10 per cent effort.

"We're lucky to play at Weston, it's a great club and will thrive again in the near future but it's tough right now and it's in the hands of the whole squad to repay the club."