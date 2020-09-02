Churchill beat Winscombe in low-scoring derby

Churchill Cricket Club face the camera and sit second in Bubble Eight ahead of their final game with at Weston thirds on Saturday in winner takes all. Archant

Churchill beat Winscombe seconds by four wickets in a low-scoring derby.

Masters (3-5) and Broom (0-8) bowled tight new-ball spells to reduce the hosts to 10-3, with Pye (3-10) and Ball (2-23) keeping the pressure on.

Winscombe were 50-7 at drinks but added only three more runs as Wilson (2-1) and Pye took the last three wickets in quick fashion.

Churchill lost Alvis and Broom without scoring, though, to find themselves 2-2 before Ball (13) and Morris (12) built a small partnership.

When Ball fell, the visitors still needed 27 runs, but captain Masters and Morris eased the nerves as they took the score past 50.

Masters was then run out and two more wickets fell, but Churchill sealed victory soon after to maintain their unbeaten record.

They travel to Weston thirds this weekend for a winner-takes-all showdown to see who will be crowned champions of the Somerset League’s Bubble Eight in this shortened 2020 season.