Cricket: Congresbury back to winning ways as Edmunds excels

PUBLISHED: 14:00 08 August 2019

Mick Edmunds runs between the wickets for Congresbury (pic Congresbury CC)

Mick Edmunds runs between the wickets for Congresbury (pic Congresbury CC)

Congresbury got back to winning ways with a comprehensive victory over Stapleton at King George V Playing Field.

Captain Justin Yau chose to bat first on a green-lookinng pitch and it proved a good decision as he shared 45 with Lloyd Richardson (16), who fell to the impressive Ash Birkinshaw.

Jack Kearns was bowled by a brilliant spinning delivery from Ghulam Shabbir to leave the hosts 63-2, before Mick Edmunds joined Yau in a 99-run stand for the third wicket.

Both looked to attack, but fell in quick succession as Edmunds was caught for 39 and Yau bowled in the same over for a well-made 78.

More wickets fell, but Joe Thompson (18), James Vowles (14), Sam Evans (14) and Martin Ford (8) helped Congresbury reach 228 from their 50 overs.

Stapleton's openers put on 29 in reply before the introduction of Edmunds into the Congresbury bowling attack changed the game.

Edmunds dismissed Shabbir, caught at fully, in his first over and left-armer Jack Richardson followed up with the scalps of Callum Birkinshaw and Babar Pervaiz.

Edmunds then ripped through the middle order with a superb display of swing bowling to finish with 5-21 from his 10 overs.

Richardson finished with 3-31 and Yau also got in on the act as a run out helped dismiss Stapleton for just 129.

The win sees Congresbury in third place in WEPL Bristol & North Somerset ahead of a trip to Bath seconds on Saturday.

