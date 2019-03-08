Plimmer praises 'brilliant' Congresbury for celebrating 175 years of village cricket

Helen Plimmer says it is 'brilliant' to see the village of Congresbury celebrating 175 years of cricket this year.

Guest speaker Tim Curtis and Helen Plimmor at the meal to celebrate 175 years of Village Cricket

Having grown up in the village, Plimmer became the first lady to from Congresbury to represent England and says the club are doing a fantastic job putting together the anniversary.

"It's absolutely brilliant, clearly the cricket club has been the heart of the village for decades and I think to reach this celebratory period is fantastic and clearly they are doing a very good job to celebrate it," she said.

"It must be a great showcase for other villages, other clubs to follow, with some of their dynamic development that they are doing."

Clive Burlton has put together a book to celebrate the landmark and Plimmer says he has done a wonderful job he did on it.

"Clive, who has done a fantastic job on the book, asked if I'd write a little bit about my progression of Congresbury through to playing for England," she added.

"If you just look though the book, you see the amount of detail, history and comrades, it just kind of oozes out and I think that reflects ever so well the atmosphere in here which is brilliant. It's a magnificent buzz about the place."

The special dinner was the first event Plimmer has attended and the former Yorkshire player said how good it was for both her and her dad to be at the event.

"Dad (Ian Plimmer) was a big part of the club, as a family we loved playing sport and enjoyed the cricket club," she added.

"It's lovely to come back and see all the old faces and Dad loved seeing his mates who he played cricket with.

"It's a big part of your life, your social life really. It's an absolute delight and a pleasure to come back and see everybody having a good time.

"It's just a delight to come back to the South West having not seen it for a while.

"To be part of that community and see how much it has developed and for them to celebrate, it's just wonderful to see and I feel very honoured to be invited back, it's great.

"Seeing that things are in really great hands, fantastic committee members and organisers.

"Clearly a lot of work has gone in to organising not just this event but the whole week celebration really, it's brilliant. It has been lovely to get a favour of it."