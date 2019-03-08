Cricket: Congresbury end campaign in emphatic style

Lloyd Richardson in action for Congresbury on his way to 100 agaisnt Brislington Archant

Congresbury finished the season in emphatic style as they beat Brislington at Iron Mould Lane last Saturday.

With heavy rain falling in the morning the match was reduced to 47 overs and Brislington, hoping to make the most of the damp conditions, elected to field.

The Congresbury opening pair of Justin Yau and Lloyd Richardson dominated from the off as they crashed the ball to all parts of the ground.

Captian Yau was particularly aggressive, in a partnership worth 84, he romped to 54 off just 45 deliveries before being bowled by Josh Whitemore.

With Yau back in the pavilion it was Richardson who began to dominate, playing some excellent shots mixed in with a few slices of luck.

He was ably supported by Mick Edmunds, who contributed a stylish 31, as Congresbury looked to post a sizeable total.

With Richardson on 99 he was bowled by the returning Whitemore, but in a cruel turn of events for the bowler it was adjudged to be a no-ball, as there were only three men inside the circle.

He took advantage of his reprieve, as he clipped one of the following deliveries away for a single, to score his first century for the club.

Richardson was dismissed on the very next ball, but a dashing 27 not out from James Vowles saw Congresbury reach 248-7 from their 47 overs.

Following the interval the Brislington batsmen decided that aggression was key and skipper Rhys Grove and his partner Jack Gunningham hit several boundaries.

Fortunately Sam Evans had a good day with the ball as he removed both Gunningham and the dangerous Milo Ayres in quick succession.

Evans was supported by Mick Edmunds who rattled through the Brislington middle order as he claimed three victims.

Jack Richardson bowled with good pace as he removed the dangerous Grove for a well made 44 before Tabish Khan was run out for just three.

With Congresbury looking to finish the game early Jake Burge decided to dig in, and made a stubborn 51, before Evans had him caught on the square leg boundary.

Yau polished off the Brislington tail as the visitors bowled the hosts out for 213 to give them 20 points and seal a third-place finish.