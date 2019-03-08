Congresbury enjoy convincing win over Frenchay

Congresbury Captain Justin Yau in action during their seven wicket victory over Frenchay Archant

Congresbury made it two wins in a row and continued their good form with a convincing seven-wicket victory over Frenchay at King George V Playing Field on Saturday.

On a typically flat wicket, the visitors won the toss and elected to bat and the opening pair of Reece Bevan and Alan Shears shared an opening stand of 35.

However, when an excellent piece of fielding from Sam Kearns led to the run out of Bevan the hosts seized the initiative.

Mick Edmunds and Jack Richardson bowled with excellent control as they ripped the heart out of the Frenchay top order, reducing them to 64-6.

Edmunds started the collapse as he removed Joe Moss and Tyler Alexander, before Richardson claimed three wickets, including the prized scalp of Mike Donaldson, who was brilliantly caught in the gully by Joe Thompson.

Congresbury captain Justin Yau also claimed two wickets as he bowled a frugal 10-over spell that yielded just 20 runs.

Tom Bibby struck a fluent 46 not out to regain some respectability for his team, before Sam Evans finished off the innings with the final two wickets, bowling Frenchay out for 163.

Following the interval Congresbury dominated from the outset, with the opening partnership of Yau and Lloyd Richardson striking the ball cleanly.

Richardson struck two pull shots for six, before Ben Stoddart got his revenge in trapping him lbw for 13.

However, Yau (46) was joined by Jack Kearns (29) and the pair continued to hit Frenchay's bowling to all parts before the former fell for lbw and Jack Kearns was stumped by Bibby.

Edmunds and Thompson did nothing to ease the pressure on Frenchay as they both looked to get on top of the bowling, with Edmunds particualry aggressive in a partnership worth 59 runs.

The pair effortlessly saw the hosts over the line, with 26.4 overs to spare, as Edmunds finished on 43 not out and Thompson on 25 not out.

Congresbury finish their league season when they head to Brislington's Ironmould Lane on Saturday.