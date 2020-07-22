Congresbury complete fine friendly double over Weston with a three-wicket victory

Weston ahead of their friendly with Congresbury at Devonshire Road

Congrebsury defeated Weston for the second time in seven days in their final warm-up before the 2020 League season starts on Saturday.

Congresbury ahead of their friendly with Weston at Devonshire Road

Chris Davidson’s home side had more regular first-team players available as Rob Turner opened the batting with new player Sam Elstone.

Turner proved that class does not diminish with age as he played some beautiful shots on his way to a quickfire 42 before becoming the first of William Eyres’ three victims.

With the opening partnership of 61 broken, Weston wobbled slightly as they lost Jack Press for two and Andy Fear for a duck, before Matt Kearsey joined Elstone at the crease.

Kearsey played a supporting role initially, as Elstone made his way to 44 before the introduction of Edmunds to the attack saw him fall just short of a first Weston 50.

Action from Weston's friendly with Congresbury at Devonshire Park Ground.

Kearsey then started to accelerate his run rate, supported by Davidson (five), Davis Trego (nine) and George Cox (19 off 17 balls).

And at the end of the 40 overs, Kearsey was 69 not out off just 62 deliveries, including six fours and three sixes, as he helped the hosts to a total of 208-8.

Lloyd Richardson, who had taken four catches in the Weston innings, got Congresbury’s reply off to a rapid start with 30 off 23 deliveries before being coolly caught by Press off the bowling of George Cox.

Worryingly, Cox left the field soon after with a twinge in his back, which it is hoped is not a recurrence of the injury that ruled him out for most of the 2019 season.

Iraq Thomas bowling for Congresbury during their three wicket victory over Weston. Picture: Josh Thomas

Jamie Dance bowled well at first change, taking the wickets of Justin Yau (37) and Lawrence (16), to leave Congresbury 94-3.

Elstone bowled his first spell for Weston and took two wickets, with Jack Trego supporting him with two from the other end.

The match was a lot closer than last week, until the star of the first match, Cameron Harding, came in to bat at nine and his 24 off 17 deliveries in partnership with Jack Richardson, who finished unbeaten on 51, saw Congresbury over the line with a little over three overs to go.

With two wickets apiece for Dance (5-1-31-2), Elstone (8-0-46-2) and Trego (8-0-43-2), it was a solid bowling performance. Dance also took two catches in the field, but Weston’s stand out performer in the match was Kearsey.

Weston's Matt Kearsley on his way to 69 not out from 62 balls in their match against Congresbury at Devonshire Park Road.

Weston travel to Taunton Deane on Saturday for the first match of the reduced and restructured league season, while Congresbury are also on the road when they take on Downend.