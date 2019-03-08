Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Congresbury secure massive victory over Bristol seconds to return to winning ways

PUBLISHED: 10:30 23 August 2019

Jack Richardson in action for Congresbury during their nine wicket victory at home to Bristol 2XI

Jack Richardson in action for Congresbury during their nine wicket victory at home to Bristol 2XI

Archant

Congresbury returned to winning ways with a thumping nine-wicket victory over Bristol seconds at King George V Playing Field on Saturday.

With heavy rain falling during the week in the build-up to the match, Congresbury captain Justin Yau had no hesitation in allowing the visitors to bat first on a drying wicket.

Opening bowlers Lloyd Richardson and Joe Thompson bowled with great control, starving the opposition of scoring opportunities, and it was Thompson who made the breakthrough, when he trapped Alan Hunt lbw for two runs.

Bristol's other opener Jim Williams dug in and played a number of aggressive strokes, but when his partner was dismissed off the bowling of Yau, Williams followed soon after, as he became Mick Edmunds' first victim.

Williams fell after scoring a well made 31 before Edmunds and Sam Evans took control for the hosts, both claiming two wickets and Edmunds being particualry economical as he conceded just 12 runs in his 10 overs.

The introduction of Jack Richardson did nothing to ease Bristol's pain as he ripped through their tail to claim the last four wickets for just five runs and dismiss the visitors for just 95.

Following the interval, Congresbury openers Yau and Lloyd Richardson came out in an aggressive manner and took 13 in the first over.

It was plain sailing from there on as Yau smashed the ball to all parts of the ground as he scored 52 not out off just 36 deliveries.

Richardson added a fluent 22, before being caught at short extra cover, but he was the only casualty in the Congresbury innings as Yau and Jack Kearns (8*) saw the hosts home.

Congresbury welcome lowly Frenchay to King George V Playing Field this Saturday as they continue to push for a top two finish.

Jack Richardson said: "It's been a good season for the boys. It's disappointing we aren't going to get promotion this year, but there are plenty of positives.

"On a personal level I think I've really announced myself on the WEPL cricket scene. I've bowled with great rhythm and pace so far.

"It's a shame the stumps provided are a bit flimsy as I've already broken one and would like to break another before the season ends!"

Most Read

Steakhouse chain seeks to open restaurant in Weston

Fans of steak will be hopeful Miller & Carter does open a restaurant in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Pixabay

ITV drama filmed in Weston to start this week

Sanditon was partly filmed in Weston. Picture: Simon Ridgway

Weston father with long history of mental illness found hanged in Clarence Park

An inquest into his death was held at Avon Coroner's Court in Flax Bourton.

Two men arrested after stabbing

River Yeo bridge, Congresbury. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

Steakhouse chain seeks to open restaurant in Weston

Fans of steak will be hopeful Miller & Carter does open a restaurant in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Pixabay

ITV drama filmed in Weston to start this week

Sanditon was partly filmed in Weston. Picture: Simon Ridgway

Weston father with long history of mental illness found hanged in Clarence Park

An inquest into his death was held at Avon Coroner's Court in Flax Bourton.

Two men arrested after stabbing

River Yeo bridge, Congresbury. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Congresbury secure massive victory over Bristol seconds to return to winning ways

Jack Richardson in action for Congresbury during their nine wicket victory at home to Bristol 2XI

Weston’s trip to bottom club Shapwick & Polden ‘as big as it gets’ says coach Trego

Tahmid Ahmed in action for Weston during their seven wicket defeat at home to Taunton Deane

Ex-Thatchers employee sentenced for faking orders to steal cider

Thatchers cider is sold around the world. Picture: Neil Phillips Photography.

Uphill Castle come up short in nail-biter at Staplegrove

George Fox bowling for Uphill Castle.

PICTURES: Disney-themed open day at Weston care home

Intergenerational open day at Tilsley House, Clarence Park South, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists