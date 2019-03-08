Congresbury secure massive victory over Bristol seconds to return to winning ways

Jack Richardson in action for Congresbury during their nine wicket victory at home to Bristol 2XI Archant

Congresbury returned to winning ways with a thumping nine-wicket victory over Bristol seconds at King George V Playing Field on Saturday.

With heavy rain falling during the week in the build-up to the match, Congresbury captain Justin Yau had no hesitation in allowing the visitors to bat first on a drying wicket.

Opening bowlers Lloyd Richardson and Joe Thompson bowled with great control, starving the opposition of scoring opportunities, and it was Thompson who made the breakthrough, when he trapped Alan Hunt lbw for two runs.

Bristol's other opener Jim Williams dug in and played a number of aggressive strokes, but when his partner was dismissed off the bowling of Yau, Williams followed soon after, as he became Mick Edmunds' first victim.

Williams fell after scoring a well made 31 before Edmunds and Sam Evans took control for the hosts, both claiming two wickets and Edmunds being particualry economical as he conceded just 12 runs in his 10 overs.

The introduction of Jack Richardson did nothing to ease Bristol's pain as he ripped through their tail to claim the last four wickets for just five runs and dismiss the visitors for just 95.

Following the interval, Congresbury openers Yau and Lloyd Richardson came out in an aggressive manner and took 13 in the first over.

It was plain sailing from there on as Yau smashed the ball to all parts of the ground as he scored 52 not out off just 36 deliveries.

Richardson added a fluent 22, before being caught at short extra cover, but he was the only casualty in the Congresbury innings as Yau and Jack Kearns (8*) saw the hosts home.

Congresbury welcome lowly Frenchay to King George V Playing Field this Saturday as they continue to push for a top two finish.

Jack Richardson said: "It's been a good season for the boys. It's disappointing we aren't going to get promotion this year, but there are plenty of positives.

"On a personal level I think I've really announced myself on the WEPL cricket scene. I've bowled with great rhythm and pace so far.

"It's a shame the stumps provided are a bit flimsy as I've already broken one and would like to break another before the season ends!"