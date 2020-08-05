Advanced search

Congresbury are in regional final of National Village Cup after overcoming Wembdon

PUBLISHED: 09:00 06 August 2020

Congresbury's Justin Yau on his way to his half century

Congresbury's Justin Yau on his way to his half century

Congresbury moved into the regional final of the National Village Cup after a comfortable victory over Wembdon.

Justin Yau won the toss and chose to bat first on a very uneven Wembdon wicket.

Despite a good start the loss of both Lloyd Richardson (4) and Cameron Harding (13) left the visitors in trouble at 30-2.

However, Yau and Mick Edmunds repaired the damage with an excellent partnership worth 120 runs.

Edmunds played some aggressive shots, while Yau steadily begun to accumulate a good score.

With the score on 150 and less than 10 overs to go Edmunds departed for a well made 50 and Yau fell soon after for 78.

Toby Lawrence (22), Jack Richardson (15) and Jack Kearns (13) ensured Congresbury posted a strong total of 217-8 from their 40 overs.

Following the tea break Congresbury came out firing and Harding removed Puddy for a duck in the first over of the match.

Jack Richardson claimed the wicket of Brockwell soon after to put the visitors right on top.

Tidy spells from Sam Evans, Edmunds, Yau and William Eyres strangled the life out of the Wembdon chase.

Despite some strong contributions from Dickins (63) and Pigden (51) the hosts never looked like getting near their target, finishing on 175-6 to give Congresbury a 42 runs victory.

Congresbury will play North Perrott in the regional final next Sunday at 13:00 at Congresbury’s King George V Playing Field.

