Weston’s Ryan Davies happy to rejoin the ‘best cricket club’ he has ever played for

Ryan Davies celebrates his first century for Weston CC vs North Petherton CC on the 1 July 2017. Picture: Doug Longhorn Archant

Weston’s new signing Ryan Davies said he is rejoining the “best cricket club I have ever played at” following his return after three years away.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The former England under-19 international, who can bat and act as a wicket-keeper, signed for Durham six months after Weston’s promotion-winning season in the Somerset Division in 2017.

And he went on to sign for Newcastle in 2019, then Newcastle & Hartshill in the North Staffs & South Cheshire League, but said: “It’s nice to be back. The last time I was here was in 2017 when we got promoted, I’m just really happy to be back and it’s exciting to be back with my old mates.

“It’s such a shame with this Covid-19 situation, but it’s something we can hopefully build and get a few things in place which will help us for next year.

“I see a lot of people down here as a second family and you can go into that club and talk to anyone, it doesn’t matter what level you play at or who you are within the club.

“Everyone is approachable and everyone has your best interests at heart and that is what I love being here. We had a little team song and we had that culture the year I was there and apart from my home club in Sandwich – it’s a bit different because I grew up there and I was living there at the time – it is probably best cricket club I have ever played at.”

Davies’ move to join Chris Davidson’s side came after speaking to head coach Sam Trego and he says he is delighted to be back ahead of Weston’s first West of England Premier League match with Minehead this Saturday at Devonshire Road.

He added: “It’s handy it’s at home, which is nice, I’m really looking forward to Saturday, it’s a great opportunity for the young lads throughout this whole six-week period now of what we’ve got left.

“They can stake a claim for first-team cricket for the whole of next year and I’ll be there to help and coach along the way.

“As a team it doesn’t necessarily matter how we do this year. Obviously everyone loves winning games of cricket but this year is probably the perfect time to look at everyone and you know for next year what everyone is capable of.

“I am going out there playing with my mates and I don’t really have high expectations of the first time back, what happens, happens. I am just looking forward to getting back to playing cricket again.”