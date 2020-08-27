Ryan Davies’ century moves Weston into final of Stephenson Memorial Cup after victory over Hunstpill & District

Ryan Davies scored 100 runs from 61 deliveries in Weston's win over Hunstpill & District Archant

Ryan Davies’ century helped Weston’s midweek team overcame Huntspill & District at The Memorial Grounds to reach the final of the Stephenson Memorial Cup on Sunday morning.

A Weston team full of stars won the toss and elected to bat first and, after Luke Morgan was caught for seven with the score on 24, Davies batted on.

Davies shared a partnership of 46 with under-19s captain Kruz Belcher (21), as he picked the gaps in the field and ran some good singles, before Si Green, Matt Kearsey and Russ Green all fell cheaply.

Davies played some superb shots, accelerating his scoring rate as Weston neared the end of their 20 overs.

This was helped by him being dropped four times before he was finally caught in the deep, four balls into the last over, for exactly 100 off just 61 balls, a knock that included 13 fours and two sixes.

Alex Leeks finished not out on eight as Weston posted a respectable total of 146-6.

And it looked to be a good target on a pitch that had seen a considerable amount of rain earlier in the day.

Weston bowled superbly during the Huntspill & District reply, taking wickets at regular intervals and limiting the scoring, despite some slips in the field.

As the required rate started to climb, the Huntspill players started trying to hit out, offering more chances to take wickets.

Leeks (3-1-13-2) and Matt Knight (3-0-11-0) both bowled superbly to push the run further rate up.

George Bemand produced an excellent run out off his own bowling and Morgan (3-0-8-2) struck twice in an over, in which there was also a run out, before Russ Green (0.4-0-5-2) finished Huntspill off in the 20th over for 96 ad a 50-run victory.

Weston’s victory sees them through to the midweek final against either last year’s winners Lympsham Allsorts or Shaftesbury Road.