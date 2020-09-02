Davies ton provides positives for Weston

Ryan Davies scored 100 runs from 61 deliveries in Weston's win over Hunstpill & District Archant

Weston tried to take the positives from a seven-wicket loss against Bridgwater in their West of England Premier League Covid Group C clash at The Parks at the weekend.

Captain Ryan Davies chose to bat after winning the toss and opened with Sam Elstone.

They faced a strong home attack, with the first boundary not arriving until the 10th over, but put on 54 before Elstone was caught and bowled for 25.

Alex Leeks, Matt Kearsey and Jason Neave all fell cheaply to leave Weston 89-4 but keeper Kruz Belcher (10) gave some support as Davies looked to increase the scoring rate.

The next three batsmen scored just one run each and it looked as if Davies, who brought up his 50 from 79 balls, would run out of partners as Whittock was run out for a duck in the 35th over.

Last man Will Crane held up an end, though, to allow Davies to bring up his 100 off 117 balls in the 38th over but fell to the first ball of the penultimate over.

Davies carried his bat to finish unbeaten on 106, from 121 balls, having hit five sixes and nine fours, as Weston were all out for 165 and Matt Knight (1-15) struck early with the ball in the Bridgwater reply.

Will Smeed, having recently signed a two-year contract with Somerset, hit some big shots before being caught by Kearsey off Crane (1-30) but the home side had reached 133 by the time Chris Davidson (1-20) struck to claim the third wicket.

Victory was secured in the 24th over, when Bridgwater opener Andrew Hallaran hit a huge six to move to 64 not out and Weston will hope to end the shortened season well as they host Wellington at Devonshire Road on Saturday.

“Weston fielded better and Davies’ innings was a pleasure to watch,” said a club spokesperson.

“Crane showed great maturity and awareness in his innings, not reflected by his score, and bowled well against experienced batters.”

How they stand

West of England Premier League

Covid Group C

P W L C/A Pts

Bridgwater 6 3 1 2 8

Taunton 6 3 1 2 8

Taunton Deane 6 3 1 2 8

Taunton St Andrews 6 3 1 2 8

Minehead 6 2 2 2 6

Wellington 6 2 2 2 6

Wembdon 6 0 4 2 2

Weston 6 0 4 2 2