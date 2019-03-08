'Our destiny is now in our own hands' says Weston's Trego in battle to avoid drop

Scott Harris on his way to 66 during Weston's game Shapwick & Polden Archant

Weston's 'destiny is now in our own hands', says captain Sam Trego, as their battle to avoid relegation comes down to the final-day home clash with Winterbourne on Saturday.

After beating bottom club Shadwick & Polden last Saturday by three wickets, Weston now sit one place and 26 points ahead of Taunton, who lost by 99 runs to leaders Taunton Deane.

"We knew going into Saturday we had to win, so to get the win that we desperately needed was very pleasing," said Trego.

"Our destiny is now in our own hands after Saturday's results. It's a positive to know if we win this weekend then we are safe for another season.

"It really is a win-or-bust as far as I'm concerned. We can't worry about what Taunton are doing, we just have to be fully focused on our game and produce the sort of cricket we've been playing over the last month, where we've won three out of the last four.

"When you need that one win that will keep you in the league you're in, then being in good form is obviously going to help and in those three wins we have virtually kept the same team, which is an added bonus."

Just as they started the season, Weston will end it at home and head coach Trego added: "It would be great to see a big crowd in at Devonshire Road for the last league game and give the lads the support they deserve.

"It's a definite advantage to be at home in a crucial game but we still have to get the basics correct first and move on from there.

"We will make sure as group we are fully prepared and ready to take this challenge on with everything we have and hope that will be good enough.

"Theoretically we are safe as only two teams are meant to go down but with the restructure of the leagues each season three teams will get relegated from our league so from that perspective it would be a fantastic accomplishment if we stay up.

"Having felt the importance of staying in WEPL 2 over the last few weeks I'd say it's a big game for the club. We've certainly had some big games in our history to win leagues and cups, but this is as important as we need to stay in this league."

Paul Van Meekeren (5-30) shone as Shapwick & Polden were dismissed for 126, before opener Scott Harris (66 not out) saw Weston to their target.