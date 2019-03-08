Lympsham & Belvedere seal title double, while seconds end league season unbeaten

Lympsham & Belvedere seconds face the camera (pic L&BCC) Archant

Lympsham & Belvedere were crowned Somerset League Division Three champions after a final-day win at Chard seconds.

And it completed a superb double for the club, as their second team topped Division Seven by 37 points following victory over Wembdon fourths.

Andy Taylor (2-30) struck twice in quick succession after the firsts put Chard into bat, while Sam McCrea kept the pressure on with an economical spell.

Neil Chadwick (2-30 and Jon Youngs (2-25) turned the screw in the middle overs, with good catches by Gabriel Counsell and Nathan Hancock.

And McCrea (1-28) and Tom Gooding (1-44) also had success, before Gooding and Jack Luff saw throws from the outfield beat the batsmen for run outs.

Chard were all out for 178 in the 44th over but Hancock fell cheaply in reply.

Dave Luff and Counsell (26) laid a platform for the L&B chase, with Luff falling one run short of a half-century.

Youngs (18) and Jack Luff kept the score ticking over to 124-4, with Luff unbeaten on 33 alongside captain Chadwick (13 not out) as L&B won by six wickets with 11 overs left.

The Lympsham Concrete man of the match award went to Youngs for his excellent bowling spell and batting cameo.

The seconds finished as the only unbeaten side in the whole of the Somerset League after their 27-run win over Wembdon.

Put into bat, they looked in deep trouble at 63-5 but Callum Neate (28) and Stuart Burce added 40 for the sixth wicket.

Bruce hit five sixes in his 53 to lift the total to 176, with support from Nil Chatterjee (13) and Jack Neville (23).

And Kevin Crockett (2-41) and Neate (1-13) reduced the hosts to 14-3, before Sam Jennings (1-6) and Neville (1-16) made it 62-5.

Wembdon were always behind the clock after that and L&B took the win, as Bruce claimed the Edmundson Electrical man of the match award.

Chairman Bruce also took the Butcombe Brewery man of the match award on Sunday, after scoring 53 of L&B's 161 at Bath Exiles.

Jon Lodge (24) made early runs, but L&B slipped to 55-7 before Bruce and Brian Hosey dug in and Stuart Pilgrim chipped in.

Pilgrim took 3-20 in reply, but Exiles won by five wickets with three overs to spare.