Double delight for Weston Wizards, while Wrington also celebrate at finals day

Weston Wizards claimed a cup double at the North Somerset Youth League finals last week.

The under-15s met Cheddar Cavaliers in their final and chose to bat first, only to lose Davis Trego and Eoin Austen cheaply to Will Creaser.

Captain John Fleming dug in until the 14th over, scoring 21, and 11-year-old Dexter Trego (12) and Jake Richards (18) lifted the total to 105 as Sam Tucker and Jimmy Clarke shared a further five wickets.

Cheddar made steady progress after Will Creaser's early exit, caught by Holly McClaughlin off Adam Whittock, but were kept in check by Dexter Trego and Lewis, who conceded nine and 13 runs from their four-over spells.

Sam Tucker was brilliantly caught by a diving Richards for 29, but Max Marshman (20) and Isaac Gooch (15) guided Cheddar to within 10 runs of victory, before Davis Trego's tight final over clinch victory for Weston.

The under-13s were also celebrating after beating 2018 plate winners Long Ashton in their final to defend their crown.

Dexter Trego (30) was bowled by Daniel Lambert after a 51-run stand with cousin Jack (17), who was caught by Toby Smith off Caleb Ball.

Ryan Hearse (27) and Charlie Cunningham (12) were bowled by Smith and Ben Cowell as Wizards reached 125-5 from their 20 overs, but Long Ashton were up with the pace after eight overs in reply.

Dexter Trego claimed crucial wickets of Toby Smith (28) and Archie Bray, but was denied a hat-trick by Cowell.

Alice Bird (2-19) and man of the match Harvey Richards (2-9) also had success as Weston clinched a 22-run win.

Weston Wonders reduced Wrington to 7-3 in the under-13 plate final, but captain Jake Sprouting (21) led a fightback with support from Owen Griffiths and Beni Skudder.

Having fallen to 65-6, Wrington saw Ethan Linnitt (17) and Charlie Read (nine) put on an unbroken 32 to lift them to 97-6, but Weston were 25-0 after five overs of their reply.

Henry Williams took a brilliant catch off Monty Milne to make the breakthrough and Linnitt produced a direct hit run out as Weston slipped to 52-3 at halfway.

Sam Holland-Smith and man of the match Sprouting struck to make it 74-5 after 14 overs and Alex Cockram's leg spin and Charlie Read's pace held Weston to 81-8.

*The NSYCL thanked sponsors Albert Goodman and medal supplies TrophyMan, as well as officials Brian Hawthorn, Stephen Croucher and Jason Belcher and guest umpire Chris Norton.

Host clubs Claverham, Cleeve, Weston and Long Ashton were also thanked for staging the finals, along with results secretary Mark Walker.

The winners will now wait to find out who they will face from the Bath & District League in the next round of the Somerset Cricket Board Area cup, ahead of the county finals at Taunton Vale on June 23.