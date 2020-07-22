Congresbury’s game at Downend will be a ‘great challenge’ says Richardson

Jack Richardson scored an unbeaten 51 from 54 deliveries for Congresbury in their three wicket victory over Weston. Archant

Congresbury’s Jack Richardson insists their first League game at Downend will be a ‘great challenge’, but they will aim to cause to a ‘couple of upsets’ in the West of England Premier’s Covid Group B.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Congresbury celebrate their three wicket victory over Weston at Devonshire Park Ground. Congresbury celebrate their three wicket victory over Weston at Devonshire Park Ground.

Congresbury are in the same group as Bedminster, Bristol, Bishopston, Clevedon and Winterbourne and Richardson is looking forward to playing competitive cricket again following the easing or lockdown rules.

He said: “Not playing was quite dull, our Saturdays felt very weird, the weather was so great as well the first few weeks of the summer.

“You miss the game, you are so used to playing where as then coming back at such short notice that was great, it was all good, everyone rallied around and got everything together.

“It will be great challenge, we’ve got some good sides, we will see how we go.

“Hopefully we will get a couple of upsets, but who knows, we will see what this season has got to hold and if the weather holds.”

To help get them ready for Saturday, Justin Yau’s side took on Weston home and away the last two Saturdays.

“Thankfully Weston gave us a good couple of games. It was great to be back out and play cricket and as everyone hopes life can steadily return to hopefully some new kind of normality which is positive. We had two very good days, two very nice wins for the boys and we are very happy,” added Richardson, who scored an unbeaten 51 from 54 deliveries.

“It was nice to score a couple of runs at the end, it’s always nice to have a little go, very enjoyable.

“We have all been waiting a very long time to play some cricket, it’s been nice to have a little run out. We’ve obviously got a few tough fixtures coming up in a few competitions which will hopefully be good fun.”

On his personal tally Richardson said: “It was really good. It was nice to have a bat, it all about the team really.

“I’m just delighted the the team got over the line and honoured to do my little bit for the team which is great.”