ECB’s decision to put back season start ‘expected’ says Weston coach Sam Trego

Weston stayed up on the final day of the 2019 season when they beat Winterbourne by 10 runs. Archant

Weston head coach Sam Trego says the decision made by the England and Wales Cricket Board was ‘expected’ after the start of the 2020 season was suspended until July 1 at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic, writes Josh Thomas.

However, with a date in mind for the return of professional cricket, the grassroots game remains suspended indefinitely with no target date set.

“For me, it was a decision that I expected,” said Trego.

“We have to continue to follow the guidelines the government are telling us and hope we get some positive news about playing some cricket near the end of the summer, but with so many sporting events being cancelled for the foreseeable future I really do fear we may lose the 2020 season.”

Congresbury captain Justin Yau agreed with the statement to delay the season in order to help beat the spready of COVID-19.

“First and foremost, the most important thing is everyone’s health,” said Yau.

“It is up to the medical experts to decide what is the best method to get through this unprecedented time.

“As much as we are disappointed, we cannot put people at risk and we look forward to being given the green light to get going again.”

Like Congresbury last year, Weston are celebrating their 175th anniversary as a club this year and Trego admits he would be left disappointed if all the hard work done to acknowledge the landmark was wasted.

“There has been so much behind the scenes work done by so many volunteers in getting events ready for our 175th anniversary, that if we do lose the cricket season it would be a huge disappointment to all members of Weston Cricket Club,” he said.

“But we have to try and remain positive and hope that we are able to play some cricket later in the summer.”

Despite the frustration of not knowing when the campaign will start again Trego has passed on his thanks to the local community and sponsors for continuing to back them through these testing times.

He added: “I’d like to be able to thank on behalf of the club all the members who have still continued to pay their membership fees and all our sponsors that have stuck with us in these unprecedented times.”