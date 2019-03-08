Weston cricketers celebrate in style with club's annual end of season awards dinner

Weston Cricket Club Award Winners 2019 Archant

Weston Cricket Club members celebrated reaching the end of the season with their annual awards dinner at Devonshire Road, writes Josh Thomas.

Chris Davidson and Peter Trego at Weston Crickt Club Awards 2019 Chris Davidson and Peter Trego at Weston Crickt Club Awards 2019

Over 75 members, from past players, club president John Scott and all teams, sat down for a superb three course meal put on by the club, before first-team captain Chris Davidson annouced who had won the awards.

The first award of the night went to Sam Curley for being the WSMCC six-a-side winner before Jamie Dance, who was the club's leading wicket taker with 33 after a best of six for 34, was awarded the most improved player.

Alex Leeks picked up the fielder of the year after he took 10 catches for the first team, as well as one run out.

Other awards soon followed for Ethan Carson, Jack Trego, Dance, and Sam Goodhew, who all picked up their respective teams' player of the year prizes.

Sam Trego being presented Club Man of the Year by Jon Mayo Sam Trego being presented Club Man of the Year by Jon Mayo

New signing Scott Harris was the next to go up after he was awarded batsman of the year after finishing his first season with 469 runs and four 50s.

Tahmid Ahmed picked up the bowler of the year for 20 wickets at 33.15, before receiving the under-19s player of the year.

Next was the turn of players' player and after taking 11 wickets for 80 runs, Carson picked up the award of the fifth team.

Ryan Hearse picked up the fourth team's players' player before Adam Whittock and Jason Neave picked up the third and second team awards.

Shabil Ahmed was named the first team's players' player after a consistent campaign where he picked up 21 wickets, scored 435 runs and took nine catches.

Jon Mayo then stepped up to take over from Davidson to announce the last two awards, both of which were new to the calender and saw Rob and Sharon Wood named volunteers of the year.

The last award of the evening was greeted with a standing ovation for someone who was 'better in the club than out' as Mayo announced Sam Trego would be awarded clubman of the year.

Trego was delighted to see the effort people made to be at the awards, saying: "It's great to have nearly 100 members come along and support the club and be a part of what has been a successful season for the club.

"To run five teams on a Saturday afternoon and be in a position where we can constantly put out 55 people on a Saturday afternoon, I think it is a great effort from everyone involved with the club and this is a combination of it."