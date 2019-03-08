Five-star Evans impresses as Congresbury get back to winning ways at Frenchay

Sam Evans in action for Congresbury on his way to pick up five wickets Archant

Congresbury returned to winning ways with a nail-biting three-wicket win over Frenchay at the Bob Stone ground on Saturday.

Following more than a week of heavy rain, Frenchay won the toss and elected to bat.

This appeared to be the correct decision as their opening pair of Reece Bevan and Max Evans made it to 47 without loss.

However, the introduction of Mick Edmunds and Sam Evans into the Congresbury attack saw a change in momentum, removing one opener each.

Evans continued his good from as he ripped the heart out of the Frenchay top order, including the vital wickets of Mike Donaldson and Tom Bibby.

With Frenchay on 72-5, Tyler Alexander (40) and Ben Pine (25) formed an excellent partnership of 51 to give them a good foundation on a sticky wicket.

However, the return of opening bowler Jack Richardson saw the end of Alexander, allowing the visitors to run through the tail cheaply and bundle out Frenchay for just 143.

Kismet man of the match Evans finished with five wickets and Richardson three, while skipper Justin Yau and Edmunds claimed one each.

With Frenchay dismissed in 37.3 overs Congresbury were forced to face 15 overs before the tea interval.

The opening partnership of Yau and Jos Tomlinson got them off to a roaring start as they flew to 28 inside six overs.

However, the introduction of spin saw the end of both, as Tomlinson (11) holed out to mid-wicket and Yau (14) edged to slip.

This double breakthrough strangled the Congresbury innings as the hosts bowled seven straight maidens to leave the score on 33-2 at tea, with Joe Thompson falling straight after the break.

However, James Vowles was joined by Edmunds and the pair struck several boundaries to ease the pressure.

The introduction of Frenchay captain Alex Stell saw the back of Vowles, but Lloyd Richardson and Jack Kearns scored 15 each as the visitors creeped to their target.

When Kearns and Toby Lawrence fell in the same over it appeared as if Congresbury could snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, but Stuart Castle (seven not out) joined Edmunds (45 not out) to see them over the line in a tense finish.