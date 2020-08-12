Lympsham & Belvedere are ‘going to be up for it’ against Huntspill & District – Luff

Jack Luff picked up a century for Lympsham & Belvedere in their win over Uphill Castle. Gary

Lympsham & Belvedere’s Jack Luff insists “everyone is going to be up for it” when they take on Hunstpill & District at the Memorial Grounds this Saturday.

L&B remain unbeaten in the Covid-delayed 2020 season after picking up two wins from their first two games against Uphill Castle and Middlezoy and stand jointly at top of the Somerset League’s Bubble Four table with Wembdon seconds.

“Every game is going to be nice and local – it doesn’t really matter who we are playing,everyone is going to be up for it,” said Luff.

“Hunstpill has a nice ground and it’s a good place to play cricket. Normally they are quite aggressive and they come at you quite hard at the top. It’s normally trying to restrict them early doors.

“It’s nice to be back playing cricket. It isn’t league cricket at the end of the day, it’s just something the Somerset League has put together to fill the void.

“It’s all local derbies and everyone is really up for it and there’s not really any such thing as a friendly when it’s a local derby, so I am really looking forward to it.”

Despite picking up 106 runs in their win over Uphill Castle last weekend, which saw him score 12 fours and four sixes, Luff said it was all about the team rather than his personal tally.

“It’s always nice to contribute personally, but it’s always good for the team to get the win,” Luff added.

“I’m seeing it pretty well at the moment. It’s a bit of a shame with everything that has been going on but it was nice and I hit the ball well so I can’t complain.”

However, his batting partner Nathan Hancock, who hit 81 runs, saw the pair put together a partnership of 216 and Luff was full praise for his opposite number.

“Nathan battled very well, I’m really pleased for him, he’s got his own unique style of playing which a lot of people tend to question but I’m very much in favour of it,” he added.

“It works for him and he’s confident I’m really pleased for him. It’s a shame he couldn’t get three figures but I’m sure his time will come.

And Luff says he is delighted to play for team which is in the heart of the local village.

“I literally live 10 yards the other side of the road,” said Luff.

“My old man and myself do the ground and it’s a great place to play cricket. We’ve got a lot of local cricket lads and we merged three, four years ago.

“We’ve got a really good group and the locals are fantastic and the bar. We’ve got such a great set up here, we are very lucky and we really appreciate everyone coming out to support us every week so very good.”