Uphill Castle come up short in nail-biter at Staplegrove

PUBLISHED: 16:52 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:52 22 August 2019

George Fox bowling for Uphill Castle.

George Fox bowling for Uphill Castle.

Uphill Castle came up five runs short of victory at Somerset Premier rivals Staplegrove on Saturday.

The hosts chose to bat first and raced to 50 in the first seven overs before George Fox came into the attack and made the breakthrough.

At drinks, Staplegrove had been pegged back to 88-3 and Uphill remained on top after the restart as Kieran Chapman (3-35), Tom Elstone (1-17) and Marcus Bail (1-33) all had success with the ball.

Fox was the star performer, though, and finished with an impressive 4-22 haul as the home side were eventually dismissed for 179.

Sam Elstone (34) and George Chapman (43) put on 78 for the first Uphill wicket in reply, but wickets then began to fall regularly.

Chapman (28), Luke Bliss (14) and Andy Llewellyn (12) were the only other batsmen to reach double figures as they were eventually dismissed for 175.

Fox was named the Autosmart man of the match for Uphill, who are set to play host to Middlezoy this weekend.

